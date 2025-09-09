Listen Live
Buy Black Tuesday [9-9-2025]

Published on September 9, 2025

Buy Black B'More
We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Sol Journey Travel

Business Description: “Not just travel, Experiences.”

Business Website: https://www.soljourneytravel.com/

Macwell’s Southern Cuisine and Seafood

Business Description: “Home of the Original Harlem Famous Chicken and Waffles.”

Business Website: Instagram and Facebook: @Macwellssoutherncuisine

Slay Beatz by Leah Cosmetics

Business Description: “Unlock your True Beauty.”

Business Website: https://slaybeatzbyleah.com/

