Listen Live
Local

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore Announces 2026 Re-Election Campaign

Published on September 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Governor Wes Moore
Governor Wes Moore

It’s official Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced his bid for re-election! This is fresh off of ruling out that he would be running for President. Gov. Moore announced his new campaign that he will seek re-election in 2026, and reminded Marylanders that he is not a career politician!

“These career politicians had been telling us that everything was great, when we knew that it wasn’t,”

Moore also went through all that has been in the state since he has bene in office,

“When crisis hit and the Key Bridge collapsed, we rallied. They said it would take 11 months to reopen the port of Baltimore,”

“And we got it done in 11 weeks, we inherited a structural budget deficit and turned it into a surplus,” Moore said. “Our unemployment rate was one of the nation’s highest and now it is one of the nation’s lowest.”

He also added,

“We cut taxes for veterans and cut taxes for the middle class,” 

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore Announces 2026 Re-Election Campaign  was originally published on 92q.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
News

Florida Pastors Arrested While Praying Over ‘Black History Matters’ Mural That Gov. Ron DeSantis Ordered Removed

Local

Suspect in Killing Of Missing Maryland Woman Faces Bail Hearing

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

Jordan G. Welch
Recording Artists

Jordan G. Welch talks Worship Culture & her 1st Stellar Nom!

Entertainment

Angie Stone Fatal Car Crash Lawsuit Reveals Sad New Details

Ronnette Rollins For Praise Baltimore.com Schedule
Listen Live

Ronnette Rollins

Celebrity

Now, Sis: Tabitha Brown Faces Backlash Over ‘Tough Love’ Message For Entrepreneurs

News

Activist Dorian Johnson Shot And Killed In Ferguson

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close