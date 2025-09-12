Listen Live
Local

NFL Will Not Discipline Lamar Jackson After Fan Incident In Buffalo

Published on September 12, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Baltimore Ravens v Buffalo Bills - NFL 2025
Source: Timothy T Ludwig / Getty

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will not face league discipline after shoving a Buffalo Bills fan during Sunday night’s game, the NFL confirmed Thursday.

“The matter has been addressed by the club and there is no further action from the league,” a spokesperson said.

The incident occurred in the third quarter of Baltimore’s 41-40 loss in Buffalo. After wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins caught a touchdown pass, a fan in the front row reached over to slap Hopkins on the helmet and then shoved Jackson on the head. Jackson responded by pushing the fan with both hands.

The fan was immediately ejected and now faces an indefinite ban from Highmark Stadium and other NFL venues.

In a statement Thursday, the Ravens stressed player safety and confirmed new measures are being put in place. “Our player’s safety is of the utmost importance,” a team spokesperson said. “We have spoken to Lamar, who understands the impact of the situation. While we will keep internal matters private, we have implemented additional security protocols — both at home and on the road — to better protect our players.”

Coach John Harbaugh said team leadership, including President Sashi Brown and GM Eric DeCosta, spoke with the league about the matter. Jackson also met with them following the incident.

Jackson addressed the confrontation Wednesday, apologizing to the fan while also urging spectators to respect player boundaries.

“I believe everyone saw what happened,” Jackson said. “I got pushed in the head and reacted. My apologies to that person, whoever it was. Just chill next time. You can talk trash, but keep your hands to yourself.”

NFL Will Not Discipline Lamar Jackson After Fan Incident In Buffalo  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
News

Florida Pastors Arrested While Praying Over ‘Black History Matters’ Mural That Gov. Ron DeSantis Ordered Removed

Black Christian Influencers Dynamic Lead Graphic
10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Celebrating Women: 10 Black Christian Women Influencers You Should Be Following

Local

Suspect in Killing Of Missing Maryland Woman Faces Bail Hearing

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

Jordan G. Welch
Recording Artists

Jordan G. Welch talks Worship Culture & her 1st Stellar Nom!

Entertainment

Angie Stone Fatal Car Crash Lawsuit Reveals Sad New Details

Celebrity

Now, Sis: Tabitha Brown Faces Backlash Over ‘Tough Love’ Message For Entrepreneurs

News

Activist Dorian Johnson Shot And Killed In Ferguson

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close