Buy Black Tuesday [9-15-2025]

Published on September 16, 2025

Buy Black B'More
We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Carlynn Sold It Real Estate Company

Business Description: “Your Dream Home Awaits.”

Business Website: https://primroseplushbeauty.com/

Primrose Plush Beauty LLC

Business Description: “Be Plush with Primrose and achieve your dream hair.”

Business Website: Instagram and Facebook: @Macwellssoutherncuisine

Lotus Wellness and Aesthetics

Business Description: “Where We Embrace The Art Of Wellness.”

Business Website: IG: @Lotus Wellness  and  Facebook: @Lotus Wellness

