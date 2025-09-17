Baltimore man convicted in 2024 Federal Hill shooting of Cameran Holt

Source: powerofforever / Getty

A Baltimore jury on Tuesday found Alexis Cancel-Soto guilty of first-degree murder in the 2024 shooting that claimed the life of 19-year-old bystander Cameran Holt in Federal Hill.

Cancel-Soto was one of three men charged after a shootout on West Hamburg Street last October. Jurors deliberated for two days before returning the verdict.

Holt was struck by a stray bullet on Oct. 27, 2024, while celebrating a family member’s gender reveal. She died 11 days later from her injuries.

Love Praise 106.1? Get more! Join the Praise 106.1 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Prosecutors said Cancel-Soto, along with co-defendants Daeshaun Clark and Devontaye Richardson, opened fire on a man after an argument escalated. The intended target was driving away in a purple Dodge Challenger when shots were fired, prosecutors said, and Holt was caught in the crossfire. Cancel-Soto later admitted to illegally carrying a gun and running toward the scene.

The defense argued Cancel-Soto fired in self-defense, claiming the driver of the Challenger had threatened the group, returned to the parking lot, and fired at them first. Cancel-Soto’s attorney told jurors his client acted out of fear, had never fired a gun at a person before, and never intended to kill anyone.

Police never recovered the firearms used that night, leaving it unclear whose bullet killed Holt. However, prosecutors pointed to Cancel-Soto’s own admission that he disposed of the weapon.

Witnesses, including a former parking lot owner, testified they saw multiple armed individuals at the scene. Surveillance footage also showed Richardson arguing with the driver shortly before the gunfire erupted.

Holt’s death devastated her family and community. Described as a nurturing sister, animal lover, and newly certified behavioral technician, Holt had recently earned her certification to work with children with developmental disabilities. Her family said she dreamed of becoming a mother. Even in tragedy, her legacy lives on through her loved ones and the lives saved by her organ donations.

Clark and Richardson are scheduled to go on trial next month.

Baltimore man convicted in 2024 Federal Hill shooting of Cameran Holt was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com