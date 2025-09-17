Listen Live
Justin Tucker Sells Owings Mills Home Amid NFL Suspension

Published on September 17, 2025

Former Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, currently serving a 10-game suspension for inappropriate sexual conduct, has sold his Owings Mills residence, according to real estate listings.

The five-bedroom, 6,480-square-foot home sold for $2.8 million and was removed from real estate websites on Sept. 12. It originally hit the market in June with a listing price of $3.2 million.

Requests for comment from real estate agent Jeremy Batoff and Tucker’s previous spokesperson were not immediately returned.

Tucker’s suspension stems from violations of the NFL’s personal conduct policy. He is eligible for reinstatement on Nov. 11 but has not yet signed with a team.

According to previous reporting by The Baltimore Banner, 16 Baltimore-area massage therapists accused Tucker of inappropriate behavior during sessions, and two local spas subsequently banned him.

A Texas native, Tucker was a prominent figure for the Baltimore franchise before the Ravens released him after 13 seasons, citing football reasons.

Tucker had held the NFL record for the highest career field goal percentage at 89.1% after last season. However, Los Angeles Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker has since surpassed him, achieving a 94.1% success rate after reaching the 100-attempt threshold.

