Ravens Celebrate Grand Opening Of New Team Store With Fans

Published on September 19, 2025

Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens kicked off a memorable Purple Friday with the grand opening of their new standalone retail space, the Ravens Flock Shop.

Located outside Gate A at M&T Bank Stadium, the 6,600-square-foot store is the first of its kind for the team and part of ongoing stadium renovations. The space features exclusive gear and merchandise that fans won’t find online.

“It’s a lot of items you can’t get anywhere else,” said Chris Inouye, the Ravens’ vice president of retail and food and beverage operations. “It’s a dream come true, for sure.”

The celebration wasn’t just about shopping. Fans were treated to free breakfast in the new hospitality village, complete with a mimosa bar, a special 30th anniversary T-shirt giveaway, and a live broadcast of the 98 Rock Morning Show.

For many, the event was more than just a shopping trip. “I really can’t believe this. It’s good for the whole community, good for the Ravens,” said longtime fan Rob Bowser.

Jamie Mulkern, another fan in attendance, said the store opening gave her a chance to make new memories with her daughter, Laila. “When I was her age, my dad brought me to Ravens training camp the first year we won the Super Bowl. We don’t always get to do things like this together, so this feels really special.”

Ten-year-old Laila was eager to explore the merchandise. “I’m really excited. I really want to see all the jewelry and stuff,” she said. Once the doors opened, fans wasted no time filling their shopping bags with new Ravens gear.

The grand opening festivities continue Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium.

