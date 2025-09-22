Police Seek Woman Linked to Multiple Burglaries in Anne Arundel and Howard Counties

Listen Live
Local

Police Search for Woman Linked to Multiple Burglaries in Maryland

Published on September 22, 2025

Police Siren
Authorities are searching for a woman caught on security cameras allegedly breaking into several homes across Anne Arundel and Howard counties, prompting concern among residents.

Anne Arundel County police said the suspect was recorded breaking into a home on the 100 block of Jennings Road in Severna Park on September 17. She is described as having tattoos on her left arm and behind her left ear and was wearing a cross necklace during the break-in.

In Howard County, police reported burglaries on the 3600 block of Blue Hill Court on September 10 and the 5200 block of Kerger Road on September 17. Surveillance footage shows the same woman at both locations.

Homeowner Sara Glasser of Ilchester called the experience “extremely violating.” She said her doors were locked when the burglar entered through a basement window after failing to break the back door. The suspect took laptops, jewelry, a watch, and a power drill.

Glasser recounted discovering the break-in when she returned home and noticed a breeze and shattered glass on the ground. Her dogs were unharmed, though one confronted the intruder.

“It’s crazy, it’s violating,” Glasser said. “You move to the suburbs for safety and quiet, and to think someone was in our space, touching our things, and near our pets — it just feels very violating.”

Glasser hopes sharing her story will help authorities capture the suspect. “Just turn her in,” she said. “There are other ways to make a living, and honestly, she’s not very good at it.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact:

Anne Arundel County Police: Eastern District Detective Unit at 410-222-4662 or anonymously at 410-222-4700.

Howard County Police: 410-313-STOP or email HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov

