Listen Live
Local

Baltimore Hosts Generational Wealth Business Summit

Baltimore Hosts Generational Wealth Business Summit to Empower Entrepreneurs

Published on September 23, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Panoramic view of Baltimore Inner Harbor skyline reflecting in water,United States,USA
Source: Federy Cortez / 500px / Getty

On Saturday, September 27, 2025, the Financial Empowerment Movement will host the Generational Wealth Business Summit, a transformative event designed to equip entrepreneurs, professionals, community leaders, and aspiring business owners with practical strategies to build and sustain wealth. The summit takes place from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 830 E. Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD.

This year’s theme, “How to Buy an Existing Business or Franchise,” will give attendees insider insights on business acquisitions, franchise ownership, funding opportunities, and deal-making strategies. Participants will leave with actionable tools to start or expand their business ventures and opportunities to connect with lenders, brokers, and service providers.

Sharif Small, organizer of the summit, said:
“I hope attendees gain resources to grow their businesses, explore opportunities to buy thriving businesses, and build enterprises that create generational wealth. I also want people to connect and network with one another.”

From 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., a dynamic panel of entrepreneurs and experts will discuss acquiring businesses, entering the franchise market, and building legacy wealth. The panel will be co-moderated by Shavon J. Smith, Esq., a business attorney, strategist, and author in the DC–Baltimore region.

Panelists include:

  • Richard and Denise Snow, MBA – Franchisees of Brooklyn Robot Foundry, International Franchise Association leaders, and hosts of the Smart Start Now podcast.
  • Tisha (Grannum) Skinner, MBA – Multi-franchise owner specializing in airport concessions; certified DBE, MBE, SBE, and ACDBE.
  • David Smith – Director of Diversity Programs, International Franchise Association; connector and community engagement leader.
  • Norland and Amina James – Hotel owners and founders of Duke Ventures LLC; educators and workplace performance experts.

A Pathway to Generational Wealth

The summit emphasizes entrepreneurship and economic empowerment. Sessions will focus on strategies to:

Empower underserved, unemployed, and low-income communities.

Promote family business succession and legacy wealth planning.

Create pathways to real estate and business ownership that reinvest in communities and reduce poverty.

The event wraps up with networking and exhibitor engagement from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Time: 9:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Location: Reginald F. Lewis Museum, 830 E. Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD 21202

Cost: Free (RSVP required)

Click here to RSVP.

Baltimore Hosts Generational Wealth Business Summit to Empower Entrepreneurs  was originally published on 92q.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Black Christian Influencers Dynamic Lead Graphic
10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Celebrating Women: 10 Black Christian Women Influencers You Should Be Following

Local

Where Are They? Over 1,000 Baltimore Students Haven’t Shown Up to School This Year

Twin flame burning candle with a warm orange glow in a speckled metallic holder against a dark black background
68 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

Ronnette Rollins For Praise Baltimore.com Schedule
Listen Live

Ronnette Rollins

Jordan G. Welch
Recording Artists

Jordan G. Welch talks Worship Culture & her 1st Stellar Nom!

Wells Fargo Presents The 17th Annual Spirit of Praise Updated Graphics
Contests

Register For Your Chance To Win Tickets To Spirit Of Praise!

Local

Maryland Announces $200 Million in Energy Rebates for Residents

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close