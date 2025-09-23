Baltimore Hosts Generational Wealth Business Summit to Empower Entrepreneurs

Source: Federy Cortez / 500px / Getty

On Saturday, September 27, 2025, the Financial Empowerment Movement will host the Generational Wealth Business Summit, a transformative event designed to equip entrepreneurs, professionals, community leaders, and aspiring business owners with practical strategies to build and sustain wealth. The summit takes place from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 830 E. Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD.

This year’s theme, “How to Buy an Existing Business or Franchise,” will give attendees insider insights on business acquisitions, franchise ownership, funding opportunities, and deal-making strategies. Participants will leave with actionable tools to start or expand their business ventures and opportunities to connect with lenders, brokers, and service providers.

Sharif Small, organizer of the summit, said:

“I hope attendees gain resources to grow their businesses, explore opportunities to buy thriving businesses, and build enterprises that create generational wealth. I also want people to connect and network with one another.”

From 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., a dynamic panel of entrepreneurs and experts will discuss acquiring businesses, entering the franchise market, and building legacy wealth. The panel will be co-moderated by Shavon J. Smith, Esq., a business attorney, strategist, and author in the DC–Baltimore region.

Panelists include:

Richard and Denise Snow, MBA – Franchisees of Brooklyn Robot Foundry, International Franchise Association leaders, and hosts of the Smart Start Now podcast.

– Franchisees of Brooklyn Robot Foundry, International Franchise Association leaders, and hosts of the Smart Start Now podcast. Tisha (Grannum) Skinner, MBA – Multi-franchise owner specializing in airport concessions; certified DBE, MBE, SBE, and ACDBE.

– Multi-franchise owner specializing in airport concessions; certified DBE, MBE, SBE, and ACDBE. David Smith – Director of Diversity Programs, International Franchise Association; connector and community engagement leader.

– Director of Diversity Programs, International Franchise Association; connector and community engagement leader. Norland and Amina James – Hotel owners and founders of Duke Ventures LLC; educators and workplace performance experts.

A Pathway to Generational Wealth

The summit emphasizes entrepreneurship and economic empowerment. Sessions will focus on strategies to:

Empower underserved, unemployed, and low-income communities.

Promote family business succession and legacy wealth planning.

Create pathways to real estate and business ownership that reinvest in communities and reduce poverty.

The event wraps up with networking and exhibitor engagement from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Time: 9:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Location: Reginald F. Lewis Museum, 830 E. Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD 21202

Cost: Free (RSVP required)

Click here to RSVP.

