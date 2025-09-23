Listen Live
Jekalyn Carr Announces New Album

Published on September 23, 2025

2025 BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards
Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

ATLANTA, GA) – September 21, 2025 – WayNorth Music’s GRAMMY® Award winning, Stellar and GMA DOVE Award-winning artist, Jekalyn Carr, announces the release date of her forthcoming album, JEKALYN X LEGENDS. The project marks a powerful celebration of faith, legacy, and the unifying force of gospel music. JEKALYN X LEGENDS will be available everywhere music is sold and streamed on Friday, November 7, 2025.

With JEKALYN X LEGENDS, Carr continues to solidify her standing as one of the most dynamic voices in gospel, curating a collection that bridges generations by featuring collaborations with some of the genre’s most celebrated trailblazers. Known for her commanding vocals, prophetic anointing, and ability to inspire hope through music, Carr delivers an album that promises to uplift hearts, stir souls, and create timeless worship moments.

“I’ve always believed in honoring those who paved the way,” says Carr. “JEKALYN X LEGENDS is not just an album—it’s a tribute to the voices and sounds that shaped gospel music, while also showing how the message continues to move forward today. I can’t wait for the world to experience what we’ve created together.”

The album follows Carr’s string of chart-topping singles and critically acclaimed projects, further cementing her reputation as a gospel trailblazer with a voice and ministry that transcends generations. Fans can expect a body of work filled with passionate worship, powerful declarations, and collaborations that highlight the beauty of gospel’s rich legacy.

Carr can also be heard weekdays on Atlanta’s Praise 102.5 as the host of her midday show “Jekalyn Carr Family Affair Show.” Follow Jekalyn Carr on social media using the handle @JekalynCarr, visiting Facebook and on her website at: IAMJekalynCarr.com.

JEKALYN X LEGENDS Tracklisting

1. Legends Intro (ft. Dr. Bobby Jones)

2. He Don’t Miss (ft. Dorinda Clark-Cole & Dottie Peoples)

3. I Break

4. I Will Come Through (ft. Yolanda Adams)

5. Don’t Faint (ft. John P. Kee)

6. Don’t Faint Medley

7. History (Breakthrough) (ft. Shirley Caesar, Harvey Watkins Jr. & Karen Clark Sheard)

8. I Love You (ft. Lisa Page Brooks & Kim Burrell)

9. I Am Happy (ft. BeBe Winans & The Williams Brothers)

10. You Are Able

11. There Must Be A Miracle

12. Don’t Faint (Bonus Track)

