Listen Live
Contests

Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch

Published on October 1, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
iOne Local | Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch | 2025-09-23
Creative Services

Register below for a chance to join us for our Think Pink Breast Cancer Brunch!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Promotion is only open to listeners of the Station who are (a) legal residents of the United States residing within the Baltimore, Maryland metropolitan area; (b) 18 years of age or older as of the commencement of the Promotion Period; and (c) breast cancer survivors. The “Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch” promotion ends on Wednesday, October 30, 2025. Subject to Official Rules.

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
7 Items
Entertainment

7 Ways to Show Your Pastor Love During Clergy Appreciation Month

Black Christian Influencers Dynamic Lead Graphic
10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Celebrating Women: 10 Black Christian Women Influencers You Should Be Following

Jordan G. Welch
Recording Artists

Jordan G. Welch talks Worship Culture & her 1st Stellar Nom!

Twin flame burning candle with a warm orange glow in a speckled metallic holder against a dark black background
68 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Local

Morgan State Evacuates Richardson Library After Bomb Threat

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell
Entertainment

Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica

Celebrating Women In Gospel For Women's History Month On Praise 106.1
15 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Celebrate Women’s History Month With These Ladies In Gospel

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close