Baltimore To Pay Residents Back Rent From Coronavirus Relief Fund

Baltimore has a new program to help those struggling pay their rent during the coronavirus pandemic.

Baltimore renters who lost their income due to the coronavirus pandemic can receive assistance under a $15 million relief program that will launch Wednesday and payments will cover April, May and June rent.

A pre-coronavirus household income cap of $36,400 for a single tenant, $52,000 for a family of four and $60,350 for a family of six. Public housing tenants and residents who receive government rental assistance don’t qualify.

Source: WMAR-TV

Evictions are currently banned until after the state of emergency is lifted.

