Listen Live
Local

Morgan State Evacuates Richardson Library After Bomb Threat

Published on September 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Shooting At Morgan State University Leaves 5 Injured
Source: Anna Moneymaker / Getty

Morgan State University evacuated the Richardson Library on Tuesday following an email threat that claimed a potential explosive device was inside the building.

University officials confirmed that the library was cleared and access temporarily restricted while police investigate. The Baltimore Police Department and the Morgan State University Police Department are working together on the case. Officers are inspecting each floor of the library.

“Morgan State University Police Department is taking the matter very seriously,” the university said in a statement, urging students, staff, and faculty to stay away from the Richardson Library until further notice.

The university emphasized that safety remains its top priority and encouraged community members to remain alert.

“We urge all members of the campus community to stay away from the Richardson Library until further notice or until an official all-clear has been issued. The safety and well-being of our campus remain our highest priority,” the statement read.

Officials are reminding the campus community to report any suspicious activity immediately to Morgan State University Police at 443-885-3103.

The university thanked students, staff, and community members for their cooperation as the investigation continues.

Morgan State Evacuates Richardson Library After Bomb Threat  was originally published on 92q.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
7 Items
Entertainment

7 Ways to Show Your Pastor Love During Clergy Appreciation Month

Jordan G. Welch
Recording Artists

Jordan G. Welch talks Worship Culture & her 1st Stellar Nom!

Black Christian Influencers Dynamic Lead Graphic
10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Celebrating Women: 10 Black Christian Women Influencers You Should Be Following

Twin flame burning candle with a warm orange glow in a speckled metallic holder against a dark black background
68 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell
Entertainment

Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica

Celebrating Women In Gospel For Women's History Month On Praise 106.1
15 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Celebrate Women’s History Month With These Ladies In Gospel

News

CNN 4-Part Series ‘New Orleans: Soul of a City’ Arrives In October

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close