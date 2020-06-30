Coronavirus Hospitalizations Up Slightly As Total Cases Exceed 67K In Maryland

As of Tuesday, there are now 67,559 positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland.
That’s according to the state health department. There have been 3,062 people who have died from the virus. Hospitalizations are up slightly with 452 people hospitalized.
Around the state, 652,701 have been tested for the virus, of which 468,296 have tested negative.
Of the 10,844 ever hospitalized, 4,982 patients were released from isolation.
Here’s a breakdown of numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|205
|(17)
|Anne Arundel
|5,109
|(199)
|8*
|Baltimore City
|7,546
|(327)
|10*
|Baltimore County
|7,985
|(451)
|22*
|Calvert
|414
|(26)
|1*
|Caroline
|319
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,117
|(110)
|2*
|Cecil
|479
|(28)
|1*
|Charles
|1,393
|(84)
|2*
|Dorchester
|188
|(5)
|Frederick
|2,490
|(110)
|7*
|Garrett
|11
|Harford
|1,116
|(59)
|3*
|Howard
|2,538
|(79)
|5*
|Kent
|198
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|14,737
|(699)
|39*
|Prince George’s
|18,572
|(658)
|24*
|Queen Anne’s
|230
|(17)
|St. Mary’s
|637
|(51)
|Somerset
|87
|(3)
|Talbot
|137
|(4)
|Washington
|698
|(27)
|Wicomico
|1,067
|(41)
|Worcester
|286
|(15)
|1*
|Data not available
|(27)
|2*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|2,019
|10-19
|3,481
|(1)
|20-29
|9,987
|(16)
|1*
|30-39
|12,625
|(40)
|5*
|40-49
|11,997
|(96)
|3*
|50-59
|10,634
|(239)
|14*
|60-69
|7,577
|(493)
|12*
|70-79
|4,777
|(744)
|17*
|80+
|4,462
|(1,408)
|74*
|Data not available
|(25)
|2*
|Female
|35,012
|(1,495)
|66*
|Male
|32,547
|(1,567)
|62*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|19,349
|(1,242)
|47*
|Asian (NH)
|1,310
|(120)
|6*
|White (NH)
|13,288
|(1,295)
|65*
|Hispanic
|18,229
|(340)
|8*
|Other (NH)
|3,331
|(34)
|Data not available
|12,052
|(31)
|2*
You can check out Maryland’s Roadmap to Recovery plan here.
Maryland is now releasing zip code data to show where the concentration of COVID-19 cases are in the state.
Find out how to help your neighbor and other folks in need: gov.maryland.gov/marylandunites
You can find a map tracking cases in the state here.
Source: CBS Baltimore
For more information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211.
Coronavirus Hospitalizations Up Slightly As Total Cases Exceed 67K In Maryland was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com