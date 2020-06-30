CLOSE
Baltimore
HomeBaltimore

Coronavirus Hospitalizations Up Slightly As Total Cases Exceed 67K In Maryland

Coronavirus Breaking News

Source: Cameron Ridle / CAMERON RIDLE

As of Tuesday, there are now 67,559 positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland.

That’s according to the state health department. There have been 3,062 people who have died from the virus. Hospitalizations are up slightly with 452 people hospitalized.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

Remember you can always take WOLB 1010 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

Around the state, 652,701 have been tested for the virus, of which 468,296 have tested negative.

Of the 10,844 ever hospitalized, 4,982 patients were released from isolation.

Here’s a breakdown of numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 205 (17)
Anne Arundel 5,109 (199) 8*
Baltimore City 7,546 (327) 10*
Baltimore County 7,985 (451) 22*
Calvert 414 (26) 1*
Caroline 319 (3)
Carroll 1,117 (110) 2*
Cecil 479 (28) 1*
Charles 1,393 (84) 2*
Dorchester 188 (5)
Frederick 2,490 (110) 7*
Garrett 11
Harford 1,116 (59) 3*
Howard 2,538 (79) 5*
Kent 198 (22) 1*
Montgomery 14,737 (699) 39*
Prince George’s 18,572 (658) 24*
Queen Anne’s 230 (17)
St. Mary’s 637 (51)
Somerset 87 (3)
Talbot 137 (4)
Washington 698 (27)
Wicomico 1,067 (41)
Worcester 286 (15) 1*
Data not available (27) 2*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 2,019
10-19 3,481 (1)
20-29 9,987 (16) 1*
30-39 12,625 (40) 5*
40-49 11,997 (96) 3*
50-59 10,634 (239) 14*
60-69 7,577 (493) 12*
70-79 4,777 (744) 17*
80+ 4,462 (1,408) 74*
Data not available (25) 2*
Female 35,012 (1,495) 66*
Male 32,547 (1,567) 62*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 19,349 (1,242) 47*
Asian (NH) 1,310 (120) 6*
White (NH) 13,288 (1,295) 65*
Hispanic 18,229 (340) 8*
Other (NH) 3,331 (34)
Data not available 12,052 (31) 2*

You can check out Maryland’s Roadmap to Recovery plan here.

Maryland is now releasing zip code data to show where the concentration of COVID-19 cases are in the state.

Find out how to help your neighbor and other folks in need: gov.maryland.gov/marylandunites

You can find a  map tracking cases in the state here.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Click Here For The Latest On Our Coronavirus Coverage

For more information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211.

Coronavirus Hospitalizations Up Slightly As Total Cases Exceed 67K In Maryland  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
A Night of Inspiration: Pre-Show [VIDEO]

Join us LIVE for the Pre-Show before our "Night of Inspiration."
07.02.20
Cash Pours Into Black Organizations And Businesses Amid…

The fundraising platform ActBlue reports a surge in money.
07.02.20
A Black Woman Emerges As The True Lady…

Therese Patricia Okoumou just upped the ante for silent protests for social justice.
07.02.20
Lawyer Who Pointed Gun At Protestors Says He…

The St. Louis man in a viral video speaks out.
07.02.20
Billionaire Robert Smith Calls On Corporations To Adopt…

He lays out a proposal to assist Black communities.
07.02.20
Nurse ‘Karen’ Fired After Calling Black Lives Matter…

Another nurse calls her out by bringing attention to the "Black maternal mortality crisis."
07.02.20
‘A New Low’: Elijah McClain’s Family Reacts To…

Reports describe a shockingly insensitive act in the midst of protest.
07.02.20
Black Man Claiming ‘Misconduct’ In 1976 Rape Trial…

Ronnie Long fights for his freedom.
06.29.20
Disney Ride Will Be ‘Reimagined’ Because Of Ties…

A petition sparks change.
06.26.20
Racist Cop Says Public Scrutiny Caused Him To…

Officers Michael Kevin Piner, Jesse E. Moore II and James B. Gilmore are now fired.
06.26.20
Close