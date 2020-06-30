Coronavirus Hospitalizations Up Slightly As Total Cases Exceed 67K In Maryland

As of Tuesday, there are now 67,559 positive cases of coronavirus in Maryland.

That’s according to the state health department. There have been 3,062 people who have died from the virus. Hospitalizations are up slightly with 452 people hospitalized.

Remember you can always take WOLB 1010 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

Around the state, 652,701 have been tested for the virus, of which 468,296 have tested negative.

Of the 10,844 ever hospitalized, 4,982 patients were released from isolation.

UPDATE: The @MDHealthDept is now reporting 67,559 confirmed cases of #COVIDー19 in Maryland. The state has conducted a total of 652,701 tests. The statewide positivity rate is now 4.81%. Number of persons tested negative: 468,296

Number of confirmed deaths: 3,062 pic.twitter.com/btQNfcl3gG — Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) June 30, 2020

Here’s a breakdown of numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 205 (17) Anne Arundel 5,109 (199) 8* Baltimore City 7,546 (327) 10* Baltimore County 7,985 (451) 22* Calvert 414 (26) 1* Caroline 319 (3) Carroll 1,117 (110) 2* Cecil 479 (28) 1* Charles 1,393 (84) 2* Dorchester 188 (5) Frederick 2,490 (110) 7* Garrett 11 Harford 1,116 (59) 3* Howard 2,538 (79) 5* Kent 198 (22) 1* Montgomery 14,737 (699) 39* Prince George’s 18,572 (658) 24* Queen Anne’s 230 (17) St. Mary’s 637 (51) Somerset 87 (3) Talbot 137 (4) Washington 698 (27) Wicomico 1,067 (41) Worcester 286 (15) 1* Data not available (27) 2*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 2,019 10-19 3,481 (1) 20-29 9,987 (16) 1* 30-39 12,625 (40) 5* 40-49 11,997 (96) 3* 50-59 10,634 (239) 14* 60-69 7,577 (493) 12* 70-79 4,777 (744) 17* 80+ 4,462 (1,408) 74* Data not available (25) 2* Female 35,012 (1,495) 66* Male 32,547 (1,567) 62*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 19,349 (1,242) 47* Asian (NH) 1,310 (120) 6* White (NH) 13,288 (1,295) 65* Hispanic 18,229 (340) 8* Other (NH) 3,331 (34) Data not available 12,052 (31) 2*

You can check out Maryland’s Roadmap to Recovery plan here.

Maryland is now releasing zip code data to show where the concentration of COVID-19 cases are in the state.

Find out how to help your neighbor and other folks in need: gov.maryland.gov/marylandunites

You can find a map tracking cases in the state here.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

For more information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211.

Coronavirus Hospitalizations Up Slightly As Total Cases Exceed 67K In Maryland was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Praise 106.1: