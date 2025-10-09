Listen Live
Lifestyle

Don't Settle For Pennies | Dr. Willie Jolley

Published on October 9, 2025

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “Don’t Settle For Pennies

My friend. The late, great Wally Amos the famous cookie man, he recently passed away. He shared with me on my podcast some years ago that you determine what you get out of life by what you put into life.  This point illustrates the point.  He said. I bargained with life for a penny.  And life will pay no more. However, I begged that evening when I counted my scanty store for life isn’t just employer and gives you what you ask. But once you have set the wages, why then you must do and bear the task.  I worked and I worked for a menial hire only to learn this maid that any wage I had asked life for life would have surely and gladly paid.  Fiends stop settling for pennies when you can have dollars.  You must ask if you want to get bigger and better.  

 

