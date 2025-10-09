JEKALYN CARR ANNOUNCES NEW ALBUM JEKALYN X THE LEGENDS

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

ATLANTA, GA) – October 6, 2025 – WayNorth Music’s GRAMMY® Award winning, Stellar and GMA DOVE Award-winning artist, Jekalyn Carr, announces the release date of her forthcoming album, JEKALYN X LEGENDS. The project marks a powerful celebration of faith, legacy, and the unifying force of gospel music. JEKALYN X LEGENDS will be available everywhere music is sold and streamed on Friday, November 7, 2025, and is available now for pre-save.

With JEKALYN X LEGENDS, Carr continues to solidify her standing as one of the most dynamic voices in gospel, curating a collection that bridges generations by featuring collaborations with some of the genre’s most celebrated trailblazers. Known for her commanding vocals, prophetic anointing, and ability to inspire hope through music, Carr delivers an album that promises to uplift hearts, stir souls, and create timeless worship moments.

“I’ve always believed in honoring those who paved the way,” says Carr. “JEKALYN X LEGENDS is not just an album—it’s a tribute to the voices and sounds that shaped gospel music, while also showing how the message continues to move forward today. I can’t wait for the world to experience what we’ve created together.”

The album follows Carr’s string of chart-topping singles and critically acclaimed projects, further cementing her reputation as a gospel trailblazer with a voice and ministry that transcends generations. Fans can expect a body of work filled with passionate worship, powerful declarations, and collaborations that highlight the beauty of gospel’s rich legacy.

Carr can also be heard weekdays on Atlanta’s Praise 102.5 as the host of her midday show “Jekalyn Carr Family Affair Show.” Follow Jekalyn Carr on social media using the handle @JekalynCarr, visiting Facebook and on her website at: IAMJekalynCarr.com.

JEKALYN X LEGENDS Tracklisting

1. Legends Intro ft. Dr. Bobby Jones

2. He Don’t Miss ft. Dorinda Clark- Cole & Dottie Peoples

3. I Break

4. I Will Come Through ft. Yolanda Adams

5. Don’t Faint ft. John P. Kee

6. Don’t Faint Melody

7. History (Breakthrough) ft. Shirley Caesar, Harvey Watkins Jr. & Karen Clark- Sheard

8. I Love You Ft. Lisa Page Brooks & Kim Burrell

9. You Are Able Ft. Bebe Winans & The Williams Brothers

10. I Am Happy

11. There Must Be A Miracle

12. Don’t Faint (Bonus Track)

JEKALYN CARR ANNOUNCES NEW ALBUM JEKALYN X THE LEGENDS was originally published on praiserichmond.com