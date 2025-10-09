Listen Live
Good News

Jokia Releases New Single "So Happy" ft. Jazze Pha

Jokia Releases New Single “So Happy” ft. Jazze Pha

Published on October 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise In The Park
Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

’So Happy’ is my personal celebration of joy after overcoming seasons of struggle. It’s a soul-funk-gospel anthem that blends infectious horns, Jazze Pha’s hype energy, and my heartfelt vocals to capture the feeling of being truly free and grateful. The song is about choosing happiness as a declaration of faith and resilience—dancing through life’s challenges and inspiring others to do the same. Whether it’s at a praise break, a cookout, or just driving with the windows down, it’s meant to lift spirits, get people moving, and remind them that joy is powerful.”

Jokia is a 2x #1 Billboard recording artist celebrated for her powerful blend of gospel, R&B, and Christian contemporary music. With chart-topping hits like “Yahweh” and “Let Him In,” Jokia has captivated audiences worldwide, using her music to inspire faith, hope, and resilience. Her latest single, “Rise,” debuted at #1 on iTunes and is featured in the upcoming films The Heathen and Love Mountain. She recently debuted her song “Brand New” on Fox 26 Houston, where she also shared her journey in an insightful interview.

An Army veteran and therapist, Jokia holds a master’s degree in counseling and is pursuing her doctorate in clinical psychology, blending her passion for music with her dedication to holistic well-being. As a devoted wife, mother, and rising star in the music industry, Jokia continues to inspire with her unwavering spirit, profound artistry, and commitment to connecting with audiences through her work. Follow her on social media at @jokiamusic for updates on her latest projects.

Jokia Releases New Single “So Happy” ft. Jazze Pha  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
16 Items
Celebrity

Celebrating Strength: Celebrities Who Have Survived Breast Cancer

Black Christian Influencers Dynamic Lead Graphic
10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Celebrating Women: 10 Black Christian Women Influencers You Should Be Following

News

The Curious Case Of Ian Roberts: How An Iowa Superintendent Was Arrested By ICE For Being In The US Illegally

Local

Maryland Food Bank Ramps Up Support Amid Government Shutdown

iOne Local | Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch | 2025-09-23
Contests

Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch

Entertainment

From Pulpit To Netflix: DeVon Franklin’s Bold New Chapter In Faith And Film

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

Local

Teen in State Custody Dies By Suicide In Baltimore Hotel, Sparking Outcry and Investigation

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close