Listen Live
Local

Investigators Probe Fatal Police Shooting After Dundalk Barricade

State Investigators Reviewing Fatal Police Shooting After Dundalk Barricade

Published on October 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Police Siren
Source: General / Radio One

Maryland authorities are investigating after Baltimore County Police fatally shot a man during a tense, hours-long barricade situation in Dundalk on Wednesday night.

The Maryland Office of the Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division (IID) confirmed Thursday that it is reviewing the incident. The IID is responsible for investigating all police-involved deaths and life-threatening injuries across the state.

According to the agency, officers responded to several 911 calls reporting gunfire on Larkhall Road around 8:30 p.m. When they arrived, they saw a man standing at a second-floor window who appeared to be armed. Several officers fired their weapons, striking the man.

Police then called in a tactical team and surrounded the home, initiating a barricade that lasted roughly two hours. When officers entered the residence, they found the man dead on the first floor from apparent gunshot wounds. Two firearms were recovered near the window where police had first seen him. No officers were hurt in the incident.

Neighbors told CBS Baltimore they heard gunshots and an argument before police arrived, followed by more shots once officers were on scene. Residents were urged to shelter in place as heavily armed police and armored vehicles lined Larkhall Road.

In a statement Thursday, Baltimore County Police said six officers discharged their firearms in response to “actions of the armed subject.” All six officers were wearing body cameras and have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues.

The IID, which gained the authority to prosecute police-involved deaths in 2023, has handled more than 70 such cases since its creation in 2021.

The Dundalk incident came just a day after another prolonged police standoff in Baltimore County, a double stabbing and barricade in Pikesville that left two people hospitalized.

State Investigators Reviewing Fatal Police Shooting After Dundalk Barricade  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
16 Items
Celebrity

Celebrating Strength: Celebrities Who Have Survived Breast Cancer

Black Christian Influencers Dynamic Lead Graphic
10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Celebrating Women: 10 Black Christian Women Influencers You Should Be Following

News

The Curious Case Of Ian Roberts: How An Iowa Superintendent Was Arrested By ICE For Being In The US Illegally

Local

Maryland Food Bank Ramps Up Support Amid Government Shutdown

iOne Local | Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch | 2025-09-23
Contests

Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch

Entertainment

From Pulpit To Netflix: DeVon Franklin’s Bold New Chapter In Faith And Film

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

Local

Teen in State Custody Dies By Suicide In Baltimore Hotel, Sparking Outcry and Investigation

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close