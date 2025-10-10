Powerful Nor’easter To Bring Heavy Rain And Wind to Maryland This Weekend

Listen Live
Nor’easter to Bring Heavy Rain, Strong Winds to Maryland This Weekend

Published on October 10, 2025

View of the stormy sky over the Atlantic Ocean near Sainte-Adresse, Le Havre, Normandy, France, July 2024
Source: Sergei Gussev / Getty

A strong nor’easter is expected to move up the East Coast this weekend, potentially bringing gusty winds, heavy rain, and coastal flooding to parts of Maryland, according to the National Weather Service.

Cody Ledbetter, a meteorologist with the NWS Baltimore/Washington forecast office, said the storm’s exact path and intensity inland won’t be clear until Saturday evening. “Systems like this can evolve quickly,” Ledbetter noted. “But as of now, it’s forecasted to be pretty impactful along the East Coast.”

The nor’easter could produce heavy rain and coastal flooding, particularly around the Chesapeake Bay and tidal Potomac River. The NWS has issued a hazardous weather outlook for much of central Maryland, including the I-95 corridor, in effect from Friday through Wednesday. A gale watch is also in place through Sunday night, with moderate tidal flooding possible over the weekend.

Temperatures are expected to dip in the coming days, with lows around 43 degrees Thursday night in the Baltimore area. Winds will increase late Saturday afternoon and could peak Sunday between 20 to 30 miles per hour. Rainfall totals may range from half an inch to an inch and a half through Sunday.

Nor’easters can strike any time of year, but are most common between September and April. These powerful storms are often associated with intense snow, blizzards, and severe coastal flooding.

