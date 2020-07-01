CLOSE
Chante Moore Added To “A Night Of Inspiration” Line-Up

As if Lecrae, Hezekiah Walker, Jekalyn Carr and Charles Jenkins weren’t enough – Chante Moore will also be performing during “A Night of Inspiration“!

Best known for her R&B jams like “Chante’s Got A Man” and “Love’s Taken Over”, Moore will be flipping the switch and performing a rendition of the spiritual song, “He Looked Beyond My Faults”.

In addition to the performances, the virtual event also includes an after party and a VIP experience with the artist of your choice.

“A Night of Inspiration” is taking place on Thursday, July 2, at 7pm EST.  To purchase tickets and get more information, visit here.

Chante Moore Added To “A Night Of Inspiration” Line-Up  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

