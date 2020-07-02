The Maryland State Appeals Court has ruled that a Baltimore County judge was wrong to overturn a jury verdict awarding $38 million to the family of Korryn Gaines.

Gaines was 23-year-old when she was shot and killed in her Randallstown apartment by Baltimore County police in 2016.

State Appeals Court judges found the lower court abused its discretion in throwing out the jury’s decision to award Gaines’ family and son the money.

This is the largest lawsuit amont ever against a Baltimore-area police force.

Source: WBAL-TV

Court Awarding $38 Million Lawsuit To The Family Of Korryn Gaines was originally published on 92q.com

