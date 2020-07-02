CLOSE
Baltimore
HomeBaltimore

Court Awarding $38 Million Lawsuit To The Family Of Korryn Gaines

Jury awards more than $37 million to family of woman killed by police after standoff that was partially broadcast on social media

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

The Maryland State Appeals Court has ruled that a Baltimore County judge was wrong to overturn a jury verdict awarding $38 million to the family of Korryn Gaines.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

Gaines was 23-year-old when she was shot and killed in her Randallstown apartment by Baltimore County police in 2016.

State Appeals Court judges found the lower court abused its discretion in throwing out the jury’s decision to award Gaines’ family and son the money.

This is the largest lawsuit amont ever against a Baltimore-area police force.

Source: WBAL-TV

ione_facebook_like_box url_segment=92QJamsBaltimore]

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Court Awarding $38 Million Lawsuit To The Family Of Korryn Gaines  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
A Night of Inspiration: Pre-Show [VIDEO]

Join us LIVE for the Pre-Show before our "Night of Inspiration."
07.02.20
Cash Pours Into Black Organizations And Businesses Amid…

The fundraising platform ActBlue reports a surge in money.
07.02.20
A Black Woman Emerges As The True Lady…

Therese Patricia Okoumou just upped the ante for silent protests for social justice.
07.02.20
Lawyer Who Pointed Gun At Protestors Says He…

The St. Louis man in a viral video speaks out.
07.02.20
Billionaire Robert Smith Calls On Corporations To Adopt…

He lays out a proposal to assist Black communities.
07.02.20
Nurse ‘Karen’ Fired After Calling Black Lives Matter…

Another nurse calls her out by bringing attention to the "Black maternal mortality crisis."
07.02.20
‘A New Low’: Elijah McClain’s Family Reacts To…

Reports describe a shockingly insensitive act in the midst of protest.
07.02.20
Black Man Claiming ‘Misconduct’ In 1976 Rape Trial…

Ronnie Long fights for his freedom.
06.29.20
Disney Ride Will Be ‘Reimagined’ Because Of Ties…

A petition sparks change.
06.26.20
Racist Cop Says Public Scrutiny Caused Him To…

Officers Michael Kevin Piner, Jesse E. Moore II and James B. Gilmore are now fired.
06.26.20
Close