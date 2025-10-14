Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “Turn Your Passion Into Profit“

Yesterday was Columbus Day, and I want to encourage you to take time to do what they say Columbus did, discover stuff. But I want you to discover your purpose. You were born with reason and with a purpose, and once you discover it, you embrace it, you’ll have greater fulfillment. The key, the question is how do you discover your reason for being. Well, let me tell you the answer is that you should focus on what you love to do. Once you discover what you love to do, you can then turn your passion into profit.

For many years, Serena Williams was passionate about tennis, and people paid to see her play and hit the ball. See, my friend Dr. Cathy Hughes is passionate about helping people, particularly African-Americans, to live their best. So she got a television network and a radio network, and she wanted to help people get paid for their passion. And once you do that, you can write down what you’re passionate about and then go to work on that goal and that dream and get paid for your passion. You can do this if you believe you can. This is a great day to get started discovering your best and your reason for being here.

✕

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:



Turn Your Passion Into Profit | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com