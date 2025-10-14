Harbaugh Remains Confident Despite 1-5 Start: “We Still Believe We Can Do It”

Source: Patrick Smith / Getty

The Baltimore Ravens enter their bye week reeling from a 1-5 start — one of the worst openings in franchise history — but head coach John Harbaugh isn’t ready to count his team out.

In a season filled with frustration, close losses, and costly mistakes, Harbaugh remains the steady voice of belief. Despite the daunting odds — only four teams in NFL history have ever made the playoffs after starting 1-5 — the veteran coach insists the Ravens still have everything to play for.

“Our focus is on what we can accomplish in these next 11 games,” Harbaugh said Monday. “It hasn’t been done very often with the record we have, but we still believe we can do it.”

Harbaugh’s optimism comes after another tough loss, one that once again highlighted Baltimore’s inconsistency on both sides of the ball. The Ravens’ defense showed flashes of improvement Sunday, forcing its first turnover since Week 2, but the lack of takeaways continues to be a major issue. Baltimore ranks near the bottom of the league in turnover differential — a key factor in its early-season struggles.

“You can’t win by turning the ball over and not getting turnovers,” Harbaugh said. “That’s the main thing. We knew it coming out of last season, and we’ve emphasized it all year.”

Harbaugh also acknowledged the team’s struggles in short-yardage and red-zone situations, calling them “surprising” for a group that was once one of the league’s most physical rushing attacks. “We just haven’t been effective,” he admitted. “Last year, we were able to punch it in. This year, it hasn’t happened — and we’re looking at every aspect of it.”

Injuries have only compounded the team’s issues. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley suffered an ankle injury in Sunday’s loss, while rookie linebacker Tavius Robinson broke his foot and is expected to miss six to eight weeks.

Still, Harbaugh refuses to let the adversity define the season. “We’ve been through tough stretches before,” he said. “What matters now is how we respond.”

The Ravens will practice Monday and Wednesday before getting a much-needed break — and a chance to regroup before their final 11-game push.

