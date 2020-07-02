CLOSE
A Night of Inspiration: Pre-Show [VIDEO]

Press play below to join us LIVE for the free Pre-Show before our “Night of Inspiration” tonight (July 2) at 6PM ET, which will be followed by a unique evening of hope and motivation at 7PM ET (e-tickets required) benefiting First Responders or their families who have been adversely affected by COVID-19, from the comforts of your own digital device! 

 Click HERE for tickets to “A Night of Inspiration” 

There is still time to get your tickets to the concert featuring Lecrae, Hezekiah Walker, Jekalyn Carr, Charles Jenkins and Chante Moore + hosted by Erica Campbell, Willie Moore Jr. and Darlene McCoy with special appearances by Brian Courtney Wilson, Chloe X Halle, Loni Love, Travis Greene and more!

Click HERE for tickets. 

Night of Inspiration 2020

