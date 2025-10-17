Faith Walk | He Blessed Me for His Glory, Not to Get Even

Source: Reach Media Inc. / R1 Digital / R1 Digital / Reach Media

This morning during my Faith Walk of the Day, I asked a question that’s been sitting on my heart: Why did God bless you?

Did He bless you to get somebody back? Did He bless you so someone else would get mad? That would make God petty — and my God is not petty.

Sometimes we act like God’s blessings are some kind of payback plan. Like, “Oh, He gave me this new job because they didn’t believe in me,” or “He blessed my church because that other pastor talked about me.” But that’s not how God works. He doesn’t hand out blessings to settle scores. He blesses us so that we can give Him glory, so we can tell others about His goodness.

God’s not sitting in heaven rubbing His hands together, saying, “I’ll show them.” The blessings He gives you were already yours from the beginning of time. He didn’t just make them up because somebody was mean to you. He already knew who would hurt you, who would doubt you, and who wouldn’t believe in you — and He still planned to bless you anyway.

That’s why I keep telling myself: Keep your eyes on Him, not on them.

We waste so much time worrying about people — the haters, the gossip, the ones who didn’t support us — that we forget to thank God for what He’s actually doing. Some of us are giving more attention to what went wrong than to the One who made it right.

And here’s another truth I had to face: sometimes it’s not people who are the problem — it’s the enemy working through them. We keep rebuking people when we should be rebuking the devil. He’s the one stirring up rejection, offense, and negativity. You have the power to block that in your life, but you can’t do it if you keep entertaining messy thoughts and habits.

If you live a messy, bitter life, don’t be surprised when the enemy feels right at home. You can’t invite drama in and then get mad when it stays.

So today, I’m reminding myself and anyone listening: God is a good God, a kind God, a holy and righteous God. Let’s talk about Him that way. Let’s stop giving so much energy to haters and start giving praise to the One who deserves it.

He blessed you for His glory — not for revenge, not for validation, but because He loves you. And that’s more than enough reason to give Him praise.

