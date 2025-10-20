Listen Live
The Old Howling Country Dog | Dr. Willie Jolley

Published on October 20, 2025

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “The Old Howling Country Dog

 

Before you change your thinking, you have to change what goes into your brain, into your mind.  To change where you’re going, you must first change your thinking and then the way you do that is by changing what you put in your thinking process.  Your thinking affects how you act and therefore what you do.  Just as you change your weight and your health by what you eat, the same is true for your mind you must fill your mind with the pure, the powerful, and the positive, healthy, inspirational, informational programs, and encouraging material to get rid of things that will kill your dreams and your negative thinking that comes with all of this sometimes. 

Just as you are what you eat, you also are what you think about.  Remember that your input determines your output.  Change your thinking and you’ll change your future and change your finances. 

The Old Howling Country Dog | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

