Buy Black Tuesday [10-21-2025]

Published on October 21, 2025

Buy Black B'More
We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Pete’s Kitchen

Business Description: “Serving Love, One Bite at a Time.”

Business Website: https://eatsbypete.com/

Treehouse Juicery

Business Description: “From the tree to your house. We got the juice!”

Business Website: https://www.treehousejuiceryonline.com/

Soulful Fusion Feast LLC

Business Description: “Good as granny’s with a southern Fuzion twist.”

Business Website: Instagram: Soulful_Fuzion_Feastllc Tik tok: SoulfulFuzionfeastllc

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED! 

