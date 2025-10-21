Listen Live
Lifestyle

Your Mind Is Like A Garden | Dr. Willie Jolley

Published on October 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “Your Mind Is Like A Garden

To become a success in life, you must be careful what you allow to be planted in your mind because your mind will grow whatever is planted.  Your mind is like a garden.  If you plant positive, it will grow positive.  But if you plant negative, it will grow negative.  If you plant good thoughts, it will grow good in your life.  But if you plant poison, then that too will grow. 

That is why you must be careful what you allow to be planted in your mind because it will grow whatever is planted there.  As you sow so shall you reap.  Think about nothing and you tend to do nothing.  But think about great things and you tend to do greater things than you could believe.  Be careful what you allow in your mind because what you allow to be planted in your mind will grow. 

 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Your Mind Is Like A Garden | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Twin flame burning candle with a warm orange glow in a speckled metallic holder against a dark black background
70 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Local

MacKenzie Scott Donates $63 Million To Morgan State University, Her Second Transformative Gift In Five Years

Good News

Adrian Anderson Launches KindnessLoveGlamour.com

Local

Disgraced Ex-Baltimore Cop Daniel Hersl Dies at 55

Black Christian Influencers Dynamic Lead Graphic
10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Celebrating Women: 10 Black Christian Women Influencers You Should Be Following

Good News

The National Civil Rights Museum 34th Freedom Award Honorees

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell
Entertainment

Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close