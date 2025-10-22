Listen Live
Maryland Launches New Lash Extension License Starting In 2026

Maryland To Launch First-Ever License Just For Lash Techs

Published on October 22, 2025

Eyelash extension training on a mannequin with professional tools for mastering lash techniques
Source: Iuliia Burmistrova / Getty

Calling all lash techs!

Maryland is shaking up the beauty industry with a new license specifically for eyelash extension technicians, officially launching in early 2026. This marks a major win for aspiring lash artists who, until now, were required to obtain a full cosmetologist or esthetician license, costing more time and money than the service typically requires.

The Maryland Department of Labor’s Division of Occupational and Professional Licensing announced the new, limited license will allow technicians to legally offer lash services without paying for broader credentials they don’t use, Fox Baltimore reports.

The change stems from House Bill 1223, which gave the Maryland Board of Cosmetologists the authority to create this targeted license. To qualify, applicants must be at least 17 years old, have completed a 9th-grade education or equivalent, undergo training, and pass both a practical and written exam.

“Establishing this license is an important step forward for both safety and opportunity in Maryland,” said Labor Secretary Portia Wu. “We are supporting consumers by ensuring that a growing industry adheres to safety standards, while also offering a clear and affordable pathway for technicians to advance their careers.”

To make sure working lash techs can continue services without interruption, the state will offer temporary licenses beginning in early 2026. The full standard license is set to roll out later in the year.

What Lash Techs Must Do:

  • Work only in a salon that has an active permit from the Maryland Board of Cosmetologists
  • Follow all state health and safety regulations
  • Apply for a temporary eyelash technician license in early 2026
  • Complete board-approved training and pass the state exam to transition to a standard license

Temporary licenses can be renewed once, giving lash artists up to a year to complete their training. However, anyone who has not secured a temporary license by December 31, 2026, will have to stop providing lash services until they meet the full requirements.

More details, including training providers and exam dates, are expected to be released in 2025.

