Listen Live
Entertainment

Comedy Icon Eddie Murphy Reflects On Legacy In New Doc

Being Eddie: Comedy Icon Eddie Murphy Reflects On Legacy In New Doc

On Wednesday, Netflix released a new trailer for Being Eddie, which covers the actor and comedian's life from the time he began stand-up comedy to starring on Saturday Night Live and more.

Published on October 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
World Premiere Of Amazon MGM Studios' "The Pickup" - Arrivals

Comedy legend Eddie Murphy is reflecting on his life and career in a new Netflix documentary.

On Wednesday, Netflix released a new trailer for Being Eddie, which covers the actor and comedian’s life from the time he began stand-up comedy to starring on Saturday Night Live and more.

Murphy, 64, invites the public into his home as he revisits his breathtaking body of work and his current family life in an intimate yet hilarious setting.

The documentary is being directed by Oscar-winning editor, Angus Wall, who said in a statement, “There is no one else like him. Nobody. He’s been famous longer than just about anyone alive, and he’s never lost who he is. He has survived it all with grace. How did he do that? What guides him? We chase all of these questions with him.”

Being Eddie also features an A-list cast of comedians, producers, and actors, including Arsenio Hall, Tracy Morgan, Jamie Foxx, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kenan Thompson, Ruth Carter, Dave Chappelle and more.

“For the first time ever, Murphy invites the public into his home to revisit his breathtaking body of work, all the while revealing the dazzling interior life that has long driven — and grounded — this once-in-a-century star,” a synopsis of the documentary stated.

Murphy most recently appeared in Prime Movie’s The Pickup, as well as Netflix’s 2024 film Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, the fourth in the Beverly Hills Cop series.

Being Eddie will begin streaming on Netflix November 12. You can watch the trailer below.

Being Eddie: Comedy Icon Eddie Murphy Reflects On Legacy In New Doc  was originally published on foxync.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Trending

Trending

News

Critics Slam Bishop Marvin Winans For Scolding Woman Over $1.2K Donation—But What Was The Money Actually For?

Black Christian Influencers Dynamic Lead Graphic
10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Celebrating Women: 10 Black Christian Women Influencers You Should Be Following

Good News

The National Civil Rights Museum 34th Freedom Award Honorees

Sports

Lamar Jackson Still Sidelined As Ravens Prep For Bears Matchup

Good News

Adrian Anderson Launches KindnessLoveGlamour.com

Local

Disgraced Ex-Baltimore Cop Daniel Hersl Dies at 55

Twin flame burning candle with a warm orange glow in a speckled metallic holder against a dark black background
70 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Local

MacKenzie Scott Donates $63 Million To Morgan State University, Her Second Transformative Gift In Five Years

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close