Listen Live
Lifestyle

The Flyer's Prayer | Dr. Willie Jolley

The Flyer’s Prayer | Dr. Willie Jolley

Published on October 23, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “The Flyer’s Prayer

Some years ago, I was doing some events with Gladys Knight, my dear friend, and we were talking about flying, and she shared she didn’t like to fly and was nervous when she did.  I shared with her a prayer that I use every time I get on a plane, and I put it in my book, A Setback, Setup for a Comeback book that’s helped her and it helps others.  

It reads, Father, thank you for another opportunity to fly your friendly skies. I ask now that you take complete control of this plane and that you dispatch A legion of angels to cover this plane from the front, but back from the top to the bottom, from wing to wing.  Let this plane go up at the appropriate time, come down at the appropriate time with no incidents, accidents, or unplanned occurrences.  And I pray that everybody in this plane will be blessed because you reside in me and I reside in this plane.  In the name of Jesus, I pray Amen. 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

The Flyer’s Prayer | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Trending

Trending

News

Critics Slam Bishop Marvin Winans For Scolding Woman Over $1.2K Donation—But What Was The Money Actually For?

Black Christian Influencers Dynamic Lead Graphic
10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Celebrating Women: 10 Black Christian Women Influencers You Should Be Following

Good News

The National Civil Rights Museum 34th Freedom Award Honorees

Sports

Lamar Jackson Still Sidelined As Ravens Prep For Bears Matchup

Good News

Adrian Anderson Launches KindnessLoveGlamour.com

Local

Disgraced Ex-Baltimore Cop Daniel Hersl Dies at 55

Twin flame burning candle with a warm orange glow in a speckled metallic holder against a dark black background
70 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Local

MacKenzie Scott Donates $63 Million To Morgan State University, Her Second Transformative Gift In Five Years

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close