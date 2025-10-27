Listen Live
Lifestyle

Attempt The Ridiculous To Achieve the Spectacular | Dr. Willie Jolley

Published on October 27, 2025

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today “Attempt The Ridiculous To Achieve the Spectacular

Today I want to give you a strategy to help you win more in life.  In the book, The Road Less Traveled, the first line of the book sums up life.  Life is difficult, period.  Yet life is also wonderful it is beautiful. 

It is incredible because you’re still here every day, each and every day.  I’m grateful that I wake up.  Life can be hard, can be challenging, yes, but it is also wonderful.  It’s hard sometimes, but I learned you gotta go at it hard.  And I’ve learned from all those people who I’ve interviewed over the years who have created success stories that they were willing to let people see them struggle in order to see them succeed.  They continue to dream and work hard on their dreams and keep in mind that only those who attempt the ridiculous, achieve the spectacular. 

So today I want you to dream ridiculous dreams, create incredible success stories, and remember that your best is yet to come when you believe it is.  So today is your day to win. 

 

