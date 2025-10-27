Jazz Icon Ben Tankard Drops New Smooth Single

Source: Derek White / Getty

Murfreesboro, TN — Are you looking for a smooth track to groove and step to? Ben Tankard, The Godfather of Gospel Jazz, has dropped another song that will keep the line dancing and the smooth jazz flowing. The platinum-selling, Stellar Gospel Awards Hall of Fame Inductee, GRAMMY®, Dove, NAACP Image, and Soul Train nominee has crafted a cover mix hit, “Can’t Get Enough.”

“Can’t Get Enough,” originally recorded by R&B superstar Tamia, is the song that ignited the viral “Tamia Line Dance,” which is now the favorite party line dance all over the world.

“Tamia’s song is one of my family’s favorites, and there are hundreds of videos online of people of all ages doing the Tamia Line Dance,” says Tankard. “I have assembled some of my favorites and dropped my re-imagined cover mix under it on this YouTube collection video.

Tankard’s smooth version of “Can’t Get Enough” is available now on all digital music platforms. Watch his “Can’t Get Enough” official music video on YouTube here. This new groove is the perfect playlist addition for the holiday fellowship and family gatherings. “Can’t Get Enough” is the first single from Tankard’s forthcoming RE-IMAGINED SONGBOOK album. RE-IMAGINED SONGBOOK boasts 14 tracks of hits and fan favorite songs, re-imaged through the genius musicality of this pioneer of instrumental smooth Jazz and Gospel. You can preorder here now!

Additionally, you can connect, watch, and listen to Ben Tankard on season one of his FULL TANK PODCAST: The Next Comma. With over 1 million channel views, guests drop in to Tankard’s airport hangar for engaging, revealing, and enlightening dialogue on his video and audio podcast show. Artist Mr. Talkbox, actress Dawnn Lewis, Gospel icons Dorinda Clark-Cole and Carvin Winans, Gospel industry executives Benita Bellamy Kelley and Eboni Funderburk, NBA All-Star Terry Cummings, and former NFL player Chris Sanders are a few of Tankard’s friends that chat it up about their incredible experiences navigating to the top of their professions, the challenges of success, and what their ‘next comma’ or pivot in career or life may be.

Tankard is a highly sought-after motivational speaker for the NBA, a pastor, a pilot, and an author who believes that everyone is meant to explore multiple paths. The Full Tank Podcast offers wisdom, inspiration, and many laughs, inspiring you to tap into a Full Tank life.

Fans also know of Ben Tankard as the reality TV Dad from the NBC/Bravo hit show Thicker Than Water: The Tankards which is still streaming on Peacock. The Tankards produced a new home video series: Thicker Than Water: Season 4 (Home Video) which is available now on his YouTube Channel along side the music videos and podcasts. Experience Tankard live and in person! Back by popular demand is his Small Church/Small Venue Tour.

Jazz Icon Ben Tankard Drops New Smooth Single was originally published on praiserichmond.com