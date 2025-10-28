Listen Live
The Power of Healing | Ericaism

Published on October 27, 2025

In this episode of “Ericaism,” titled “The Power of Healing,” Erica shared a deeply personal and powerful reflection on a week filled with music, family, and healing.

Erica began by sharing reactions to the Mary Mary performance on The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage, an event marking the group’s first full-band performance since June 2024. She described reuniting on stage with her sister Tina, performing for longtime fans, and reflecting on how live audiences interact now, capturing moments on their phones instead of dancing along.


Erica reflected on the “Laugh, Cry, Heal” conference that happened on The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage, where GooGoo Atkins, Erica’s sister, shared her testimony about their father’s harshness during their childhood. GooGoo recounted instances where he failed to show kindness or provide a sense of safety, describing how she received more “whoopings” than her siblings due to her outspoken personality. GooGoo explained that, while their father was not physically abusive, his words and actions were hurtful and had lasting effects. She spoke about her journey to healing and forgiveness, touching on the broader experience of many who endure difficult family dynamics. GooGoo also made a point to respectfully acknowledge their mother’s role during those years and share gratitude for her support.

Erica included highlights from Warryn Campbell’s Sunday sermon, where he discussed “kingdom forgiveness.” Referencing Peter’s question to Jesus about how many times to forgive, Warryn shared that forgiveness must be a repeated act—“seventy times seven” times—emphasizing forgiving both others and oneself.

