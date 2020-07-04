Community Affairs Show: DC Fire Marshall, Deputy Fire Chief Tony Marshall Speaks on Fireworks Safety During July 4th

Cheryl Jackson
07.04.20
Tony Falwell

Source: Provided By Tony Falwell / Tony Falwell

Today on the Community Affairs Show, Cheryl Jackson talks with the DC Fire Marshall/Deputy Fire Chief Tony Marshall about the safety of fireworks and July 4th gatherings during the COVID-19 Pandemic.  They discuss the current climate of the Fire and EMS Department regarding the safety of serving the community.  He also gave practical tips on gathering for the 4th of July festivities and important facts about lighting fireworks.  Three tips are:  Don’t buy or use illegal fireworks, only buy approved legal fireworks from a licensed retailer or vendor and he also gave tips on how to safely use legal fireworks.  Check out the full interview and be informed.

Community Affairs Show: DC Fire Marshall, Deputy Fire Chief Tony Marshall Speaks on Fireworks Safety During July 4th  was originally published on praisedc.com

Close