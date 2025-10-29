Listen Live
Baltimore’s Historic Poly-City Football Rivalry Returns Nov. 1

Historic Baltimore Rivalry Set To Ignite Once Again At Hughes Memorial Stadium

Published on October 29, 2025

Football shot in studio on black background
Source: jjwithers / Getty

Baltimore’s deep-rooted high school football culture will take center stage once again on November 1, as thousands of fans are expected to pack Hughes Memorial Stadium for one of the nation’s most storied rivalries: the Baltimore Polytechnic Institute Engineers versus the Baltimore City College Black Knights. First played in 1889, this legendary matchup is among the oldest continuous high school football rivalries in the United States and remains a defining tradition in Baltimore sports history.

This year’s game will be showcased as part of the 22nd season of the Great American Rivalry Series, an honor reserved for the country’s most celebrated and competitive high school football showdowns. With a legacy spanning more than 130 years, the Poly–City game is more than just a contest; it’s a cultural event that unites generations of alumni, students, and Baltimore residents.

Over 135 meetings, City College leads the all-time series 67–62–2 and enters this year with significant momentum. The Knights dominated last year’s matchup with a decisive 40–0 win and currently hold a 13-game winning streak, one of the longest in the rivalry’s history. Their recent success has only intensified the stakes, adding emotional fuel for both fan bases ahead of this year’s clash.

For Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, the upcoming matchup is about redemption and reclaiming pride in a rivalry that has shaped the identity of its athletic program. A win would not only end City College’s remarkable run but also narrow the historical series margin. For City College, another victory would solidify its recent dominance and add another chapter to its storied legacy.

When the teams take the field on November 1, the history, tradition, and spirit of Baltimore will be on full display. Whether you’re a longtime supporter or a newcomer to the rivalry, this year’s game promises the passion, intensity, and unforgettable moments that have defined this historic showdown for generations.





		
		

					
