Replacing Clarity with Faith | Faith Walk

Published on October 31, 2025

Faith Walk GUMEC
Source: Reach Media Inc. / R1 Digital / R1 Digital / Reach Media
 

Erica Campbell delivered a powerful message during her “Faith Walk” segment, encouraging listeners to embrace faith even when the path forward isn’t clear. She challenged the common desire for clarity, suggesting that it can sometimes hinder our ability to truly trust God’s plan.

Erica explained that God often calls us to operate purely in faith, without a full understanding of why we are doing something or who it is for. This is especially true when asked to do difficult things, like forgiving someone who has wronged us. “Sometimes God just wants to know if you’ll trust him enough to move when he tells you to move,” she shared. To increase our faith, God often decreases our visibility, pushing us out of our comfort zones. She used the powerful example of Peter walking on water, noting that God didn’t calm the storm or turn on a light; He simply called Peter to step out of the boat in the midst of the chaos.

Drawing from her personal journey, Erica recounted her initial hesitation when she and her husband were called to start their church. The fear and lack of a clear roadmap made her say “no” at first. She compared this to biblical figures like Moses, who was told to go to a place God would show him, meaning he had to start walking without knowing the final destination.

Erica concluded by reminding the community that our primary goal is to please God, not to seek comfort or recognition. True obedience often means completing the last assignment God gave you, even if it’s uncomfortable or doesn’t come with applause. The core of the faith walk, she emphasized, is moving when God says move, not because we understand, but simply because we trust Him.

Replacing Clarity with Faith | Faith Walk was originally published on getuperica.com

