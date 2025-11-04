Buy Black Tuesday [11-4-2025]

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

S&K Cleaning and Painting

Business Description: “S&K cleaning and painting offer clean lines detailed oriented and professional services for all customers including unique services of outstanding quality.”

Business Website: S&K Cleaning and Painting FB Skpaint05. IG

HERB N HARMONY CAFE

Business Description: “Healthy Late Night Flavor options, All Night Rhythm. Herb & Harmony Cafe on DoorDash.”

Business Website: Instagram: @herbharmonycafe

Yelé LLC

Business Description: “A luxury Afro futuristic brand for lovers of bold statement looks.”

Business Website: http://www.yelestitches.com/

