Body Recovered From Chesapeake Bay

An investigation is underway after a body was recovered in the Chesapeake Bay Sunday night.

According to police officers from the Department of Natural Resources, the body was found in the portion of the estuary in Queen Anne’s County.

This story is developing and we’ll update with more information as it becomes available. 

Source: CBS Baltimore

