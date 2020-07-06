The Future Of Baltimore’s Harborplace Looks Shaky As It Turns 40

Baltimore’s Harborplace was a game changer when it opened in 1980 for its shopping, restaurants, and tourist attractions.

It created thousands of jobs for city residents.

Now turning 40, its future is uncertain according to Fox 45.

Harborplace has declined and is largely vacant today due to several ownership changes. Baltimore’s landmark is outdated and in desperate need of repair. The Waterfront Partnership believes a collected effort can help breathe new life into Harborplace.

In 2019, a judge appointed a receiver to take control of the two pavilions.

Baltimore owns the land but the two pavilions are leased.

Mayor Jack Young wanted to see them torn down and potentially replaced.

“I would like to see Ferris wheels and merry-go-rounds on the outer part of it, but not where we currently have vendors and stores,” Young said.

