GRIFF’s Prayer For What The Fourth of July Turned In To [VIDEO]

After this year, Fourth of the July may never be the same. Juneteenth was turned up a notch and the fourth took a back seat amid nationwide protests and social unrest.

Juneteenth Vibes: A Family-Friendly Playlist Celebrating Blackness 45 photos Launch gallery Juneteenth Vibes: A Family-Friendly Playlist Celebrating Blackness 1. "Alright" - Kendrick Lamar 1 of 45 2. "Say It Loud - I'm Black and I'm Proud" - James Brown 2 of 45 3. "The People" - Common 3 of 45 4. "Lovely Day" - Bill Withers 4 of 45 5. "Live My Life" - The Walls Group 5 of 45 6. I’ll Take You There - The Staple Singers 6 of 45 7. Get Up Stand Up - Bob Marley 7 of 45 8. "Unstoppable" - Koryn Hawthorne 8 of 45 9. "Brown Skin Girl" - Beyonce ft. Blue Ivy, Wizkid & SAINt JHN 9 of 45 10. "Set Me Free" - Lecrae ft. YK Osiris 10 of 45 11. "Shea Butter Baby" - Ari Lennox 11 of 45 12. "Melanin" - Ciara ft. Lupita Nyong'o, Ester Dean, City Girls, LaLa 12 of 45 13. "Crooked Smile" - J. Cole 13 of 45 14. "Rosa Parks" - Outkast 14 of 45 15. "Summertime" - Will Smith 15 of 45 16. "Freedom" - Beyonce ft. Kendrick Lamar 16 of 45 17. "Black Woman" - Danielle Brooks 17 of 45 18. "Feel the Vibe" - BJ The Chicago Kid ft. Anderson .Paak 18 of 45 19. "Love Again" - Brandy & Daniel Caesar 19 of 45 20. "A Long Walk" - Jill Scott 20 of 45 21. "P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)" - Michael Jackson 21 of 45 22. "Keep Ya Head Up" - Tupac 22 of 45 23. "Happy" - Ashanti 23 of 45 24. "I Want to Thank You" - Alicia Myers 24 of 45 25. "Friends" - Whodini 25 of 45 26. "Love of My Life" - Erykah Badu ft. Common 26 of 45 27. "Brighter Day" - Kirk Franklin 27 of 45 28. "Outstanding" - The Gap Band 28 of 45 29. "Do It Again" - Disturbing Tha Peace 29 of 45 30. "Shackles" - Mary Mary 30 of 45 31. "Optimistic" - August Greene ft. Brandy 31 of 45 32. "Never Too Much" - Luther Vandross 32 of 45 33. "Before I Let Go" - Frankie Beverly And Maze 33 of 45 34. "Better" - Hezekiah Walker 34 of 45 35. "Steady Love" - India.Arie 35 of 45 36. "Talk" - Khalid 36 of 45 37. "Wake Up Everybody" - Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes 37 of 45 38. "Made It" - Teyana Taylor 38 of 45 39. "Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now" - McFadden & Whitehead 39 of 45 40. "Family Reunion" - The O'Jays 40 of 45 41. "Why Don't We Fall In Love" - Amerie 41 of 45 42. "Q.U.E.E.N." - Janelle Monae ft. Erykah Badu 42 of 45 43. "Brown Skin" - India.Arie 43 of 45 44. "Changing Your Story" - Jekalyn Carr 44 of 45 45. "Wobble" - V.I.C. 45 of 45 Skip ad Continue reading Juneteenth Vibes: A Family-Friendly Playlist Celebrating Blackness Juneteenth Vibes: A Family-Friendly Playlist Celebrating Blackness [caption id="attachment_178381" align="aligncenter" width="1000"] Source: KC Burks / Reach Media[/caption] Juneteenth is a national holiday celebrating the freedom of African Americans from slavery in the U.S. Its name comes from the words “June” and “nineteenth.” On June 19, 1865, U.S. Army Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas with news that the Civil War had ended and slavery was abolished, two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. RELATED: Seven Things To Know About Juneteenth “The Emancipation Proclamation had little impact on the Texans due to the minimal number of Union troops to enforce the new Executive Order. However, with the surrender of General Lee in April of 1865, and the arrival of General Granger’s regiment, the forces were finally strong enough to influence and overcome the resistance,” according to Juneteenth.com. It’s the oldest nationally celebrated holiday recognizing the end of slavery in the U.S. — our real Independence Day. RELATED: Juneteenth: The History, Legacy & How To Celebrate As we look to celebrate this date this year following a slew of unjust murders and social unrest, here’s a playlist celebrating all of our melanin magic, because brown skin is not a crime and in the words of brother Kendrick Lamar, “We gon’ be alright!” Click HERE to Follow the Juneteenth Playlist on Spotify Click HERE to Follow the Juneteenth Playlist on Apple Music

