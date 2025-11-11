Buy Black Tuesday [11-11-2025]

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Plank Owner Pizza Bar

Business Description: “Plank Owner Pizza Quality food for a quality way of life!”

Business Website: (@plankownerpizza) – Instagram

Codetta Bake Shop

Business Description: “Codetta Bake Shop – for a sweet finish!”

Business Website: https://www.codettabakeshop.com/

Hiatus Cheesecake

Business Description: “Hiatus – Escape with every bite.”

Business Website: https://hiatuscheesecake.com/

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED!

