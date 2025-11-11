Buy Black Tuesday [11-11-2025]
We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
Plank Owner Pizza Bar
Business Description: “Plank Owner Pizza Quality food for a quality way of life!”
Business Website: (@plankownerpizza) – Instagram
Codetta Bake Shop
Business Description: “Codetta Bake Shop – for a sweet finish!”
Business Website: https://www.codettabakeshop.com/
Hiatus Cheesecake
Business Description: “Hiatus – Escape with every bite.”
Business Website: https://hiatuscheesecake.com/
