Source: Win McNamee / Getty Top 5 Longest Government Shutdowns In The U.S. Government shutdowns are a stark reminder of the deep divisions that can arise within the U.S. political system. They occur when Congress fails to pass funding legislation for federal agencies, often due to intense disagreements over budget priorities, policy issues, or political strategies. These impasses can disrupt essential services, furlough federal employees, and impact millions of Americans. While some shutdowns are resolved quickly, others drag on, leaving a lasting mark on the nation's economy and public trust. In this article, we'll explore the top five longest government shutdowns in U.S. history, delving into the political standoffs.

Donald Trump in 2025 | 43 Days (Longest In U.S. History) President Donald Trump signed legislation on November 12, 2025, ending the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, which lasted 43 days. The funding bill, passed by Congress earlier that day, ensures federal operations will continue until January 30, 2026, with some agencies funded through the fiscal year. The shutdown stemmed from a standoff between Republicans and Democrats over health care subsidies and broader budgetary disagreements. Trump criticized the Senate filibuster, suggesting its removal could prevent future shutdowns. The bill’s passage required bipartisan cooperation, with eight Senate Democrats breaking ranks to advance the measure. The shutdown’s resolution came with controversy, including a provision allowing senators to sue if their electronic records were accessed without notification. This clause, inserted by Senate Majority Leader John Thune, sparked backlash from House Republicans, who plan to repeal it in a separate vote. While the government reopens, the next funding deadline looms in late January, setting the stage for further negotiations and potential conflicts. Source: Samuel Corum / Getty

2. Donald Trump 2018-2019 | 35 Days The 2018–2019 United States federal government shutdown, lasting from December 22, 2018, to January 25, 2019, is now the second longest in U.S. history at 35 days. It occurred during Donald Trump’s presidency due to a funding impasse over his demand for $5.7 billion to build a U.S. Mexico border wall. The shutdown affected about a quarter of federal government operations, leading to the furlough of 800,000 federal employees or requiring them to work without pay. Source: Ira L. Black / Getty

3. Bill Clinton 1995-1996 | 21 Days The 1995–1996 U.S. government shutdown, spanning two phases (November 14–20, 1995, and December 16, 1995–January 5, 1996), was a standoff between President Bill Clinton and the Republican-controlled Congress led by Speaker Newt Gingrich. The conflict centered on balancing the federal budget, with Republicans pushing for cuts to social programs and Clinton opposing their methods. Source: Najlah Feanny / Getty

4. Jimmy Carter 1978 | 17 Days In 1978, Jimmy Carter’s administration faced a 17-day government shutdown from September 30 to October 18, triggered by disputes over a defense spending bill and abortion funding compromises. Carter vetoed a bill that allocated funds for a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier and water public works projects, deeming them unnecessary expenditures. The shutdown concluded when Congress approved a revised bill that excluded the carrier and public works funding but upheld the abortion funding compromise. Source: Consolidated News Pictures / Getty