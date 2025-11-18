Listen Live
Close
Local

Baltimore County Opens Emergency Shelters As Temperatures Drop

Published on November 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Subtle heavy snow flakes composition. Winter fleck crystallic granules. Snowfall sky white teal blue wallpaper. Swirling snowflakes february texture. Snow hurricane scenery. Snowy nature, winter dust
Source: Tavrius / Getty

With freezing weather settling into the region, Baltimore County officials are activating emergency shelters to help protect residents experiencing homelessness from dangerous overnight conditions.

County leaders say the shelters will open from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. on any night when temperatures are expected to fall below freezing. If severe weather worsens, shelters may also expand their hours and remain open during the daytime to keep people safe and warm.

The county’s overnight shelter locations include:

  • Eastern Family Resource Center
  • Westside Men’s Shelter
  • Hannah More Family Shelter

Residents in need of a warm place to stay are urged to call the Baltimore County Coordinated Entry Referral and Screening Line at 410-887-TIME (8463), Option 1. The line is available at all hours to confirm shelter activation status, available beds, and next steps for accessing support.

County officials are reminding the public to check on neighbors, share verified resources, and report anyone who may be at risk during the extreme cold.

Baltimore County Opens Emergency Shelters As Temperatures Drop was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
Lifestyle

You Can Bounce Back Higher | Dr Willey Jolley

In this photo illustration, the Grammy Awards logo is seen...
2 Items
Entertainment

Gospel and Christian Artists Shine Bright In 2026 GRAMMY Nominations

Black Christian Influencers Dynamic Lead Graphic
10 Items
Radio One Exclusives

Celebrating Women: 10 Black Christian Women Influencers You Should Be Following

Local

Maryland SNAP Benefits Fully Restarting After Shutdown, With Payments Resuming Nov. 18

Entertainment

Jonathan McReynolds on Faith, Music, and Mentorship

Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell
Entertainment

Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica

Lesley Neely For Baltimore Artist Spotlight On Praise 106.1
Local

Baltimore Artist Spotlight – Lesley Neely

Mourners Attend Funeral Of Rep. Elijah Cummings In Baltimore
Local

Bishop Walter Thomas Sr.’s Final Sermon at New Psalmist Baptist Church Will Be Held Next Month

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close