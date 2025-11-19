Listen Live
Woman Rescued After Car Submerges In Baltimore’s Inner Harbor

Published on November 19, 2025

A dramatic rescue unfolded Tuesday night at Baltimore’s Inner Harbor after a woman was pulled from a submerged vehicle and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

According to Baltimore Police, the car was found underwater in the 700 block of Eastern Avenue, between Piers 4 and 5, a busy stretch near popular Harbor attractions. First responders arrived to find the vehicle fully submerged, prompting an urgent rescue operation as crews worked against the clock.

Baltimore City Firefighters entered the water and were able to pull the woman from the vehicle before transporting her to a nearby hospital. Officials say she remained in critical condition late Tuesday.

Following the rescue, fire crews conducted a secondary search of the vehicle to ensure no other occupants were inside. The car was later lifted from the harbor as investigators worked to piece together what led to it entering the water.

Police have not released additional details about the woman or the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

