Gospel’s coolest crooner, Jason Nelson, has dropped a hot new holiday track entitled,” “Shepherd’s Song” (Jaelyn Song /Tyscot / FairTrade). The bouncy, feel-good track is a warm and light-hearted retelling of the birth of Jesus Christ. Nelson’s smooth vocal tone coats the song like glaze on Christmas cookies. He co-wrote the track with his longtime collaborators Danni & Jerome Baylor with whom he wrote his 2021 No. 1 radio smash “Residue.” This time, they added noted Maryland horn arranger Larry Mack to the writing team. This track is a preview of Nelson’s first Christmas album which he’s planning for a fall 2026 release.

Consumer Link: https://JasonNeslon.lnk.to/ShepherdsSong

Over the last two decades, Nelson’s amiable tenor has distinguished itself on gospel radio hits such as “Nothing Without You,” “Residue,” and “Forever.” Five of them have hit No. 1 on Billboard’s prestigious Gospel Airplay chart. He’s amassed over 300 million digital streams. Nelson has also recorded with noted singers such as Madison Ryann Ward, Chrisette Michele and bassist John Patitucci. He’s also recorded with gospel greats John P. Kee, Donald Lawrence, and his own twin brother, Jonathan Nelson.

