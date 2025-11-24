Dr. E. Dewey Smith Releases SONGS DADDY USED TO SING

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Atlanta, GA — Dr. E. Dewey Smith is the senior pastor and teacher of The House of Hope Atlanta, The House of Hope Macon, and The House of Hope West Pointe – one church in three locations. For over 30 years, his ministry has addressed those things that plague the community and burden the people he serves. His love for the arts, media, and music led him to release Gospel albums including LIVE AT THE CATHEDRAL with The Hope Mass Choir (2010), LET PRAISES RING (2021), and GOD PERIOD, which topped the 2021 Billboard Year-end Chart and featured his #1 Billboard Gospel Airplay single, “Your Presence Is A Gift.”

Dr. Smith returns with a new album that holds deep significance. Earlier this year, Dr. Smith’s father, Rev. Eddie D. Smith, Sr., passed away. It was he who introduced Dr. Smith to music and encouraged him to immerse himself in it as a child. “My dad was my first music teacher,” says Dr. E. Dewey Smith. “He put a guitar in my hands when I was three years old, and I’ve loved music ever since!”

In tribute to his father and the monumental impact he had on his life, Dr. Smith has released SONGS MY DADDY USED TO SING, an 11-song album of their favorite Gospel classics. The album opens with the voice of his father, the late Rev. Eddie D. Smith, Sr., on the hymn “I’ll Be Crossing Over,” which Rev. Smith, Sr. recorded and released in 2008 on his LIVE IN CONCERT album (MDL Records, Inc).

Love Praise 106.1? Get more! Join the Praise 106.1 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“I’ve had this vision of recording a hymns project for over 25 years,” Dr. Smith expresses. “When he passed away earlier this year, I decided to finally record it as a tribute to him and to classic Gospel Music.”

SONGS MY DADDY USED TO SING is a nostalgic experience that takes listeners back to the old-time church, testimonial services, and flipping through the hymn book to their favorite songs of praise.

Dr. Smith soulfully and fluidly croons classic hymns “Lead Me, Guide Me,” “Near The Cross,” and “God Will Take Care Of You.” His dynamic choir joins him on “Pass Me Not,” “I Will Trust In The Lord,” and other classic psalms, hymns and congregational favorites.

SONGS MY DADDY USED TO SING, recorded live in Atlanta at The Hope Theatre, is available now on all digital music platforms and can be ordered in physical CD format HERE. The album is released on Dr. Smith’s independent label, Pebble Street Records.

Dr. Smith is a 2022 Stellar Award-winning solo artist, a two-time Dove Award nominee, and an American Music Award nominee. His thriving ministry, outreach, and service are globally recognized and acclaimed, but are compared lightly to celebrating and continuing a family legacy.

Dr. E. Dewey Smith Releases SONGS DADDY USED TO SING was originally published on praiserichmond.com