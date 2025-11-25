Ravens Take AFC North Lead as Crucial Divisional Stretch Begins

Source: Michael Owens / Getty

The Ravens have surged to the top of the AFC North after Sunday’s 23–10 win over the New York Jets, tying the Pittsburgh Steelers at 6–5 but holding the tiebreaker thanks to a stronger division record. After starting the season 1–5, Baltimore now finds itself in control of its own destiny, with four of its final six games coming against the Steelers and Bengals.

Sunday’s matchup was closer than many expected, but the gritty win may serve as the tune-up the Ravens needed heading into a stretch of three straight divisional games. Baltimore hosts Cincinnati on Thanksgiving night, Pittsburgh on December 7, and heads to Cincinnati the following week in a slate that could ultimately decide the AFC North.

Head coach John Harbaugh emphasized that the work is far from finished. “It feels great, but it’s just halfway done. We play the Steelers twice and the Bengals twice. That’s going to be it right there,” he said.

While the defense has fueled the Ravens’ resurgence, tightening up against the run, improving their pass rush, and generating 10 takeaways since Week 8, the offense has sputtered. Sunday marked their lowest yardage output since Week 5. Lamar Jackson, still managing lingering injuries, has struggled to regain his early-season rhythm. His rushing average has dipped significantly, and his passing numbers have fallen below his usual efficiency. Still, Harbaugh remains confident: “The pretty games will be there for Lamar.”

With a tougher schedule ahead, the Ravens know the division and their playoff future will be earned over the next six weeks.

