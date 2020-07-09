CLOSE
Baltimore
HomeBaltimore

Parking Meter Enforcement To Resume On July 13

Parking meter stock

Source: PA Images / Getty

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation and parking authority will resume parking meter enforcement next week.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

From CBS Baltimore:

Parking meter enforcement supports the turnover of street parking so that spots are available for patrons to local shops, restaurants, businesses and attractions.

Motorists should follow posted time limits and hours of operations based on the meter. Drivers also cannot park where meters are bagged or inoperable.

The DOT will also continue its citywide enforcement efforts with modified operations. Click here to check out currently operating and what’s being enforced

Parking Meter Enforcement To Resume On July 13  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Baltimore

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Drunk ‘Karen’s Husband’ Claims He’s ‘Not A Racist’…

The CEO of Actionable Insights gets called out.
07.10.20
Kirk Franklin Inspires In Latest Social Media Post:…

Do you ever feel like no matter what you do, you just aren’t enough? Gospel megastar Kirk Franklin recently shared…
07.08.20
Fired! Hair Stylist Accused Of Not Cutting ‘Black…

A Massachusetts Supercuts was under fire.
07.09.20
Will It Work? CAREN Act Is Introduced As…

Policies are being debated in cities like San Francisco and New York.
07.09.20
Amy Cooper AKA “Central Park Karen” Will Be…

Finally, Central Karen is finally going to be charged.
07.09.20
St. Louis Sheriff Who Is Also A Pastor…

St. Louis Sheriff Vernon Betts is running for re-election against his former deputy, Alfred Montgomery, and the two have such…
07.09.20
Rickey Smiley Challenges Black Communities ‘To Get These…

Rickey Smiley directly challenged the Black community while delivering a passionate and at times emotional update about his daughter's condition…
07.08.20
Black Dollars Matter: Why Blackout Day Is So…

Blackout Day 2020 is a day when Black people are encouraged against spending any money to show just how much…
07.07.20
Rickey Smiley Rips Black On Black Gun Violence…

Rickey Smiley ripped Black on Black gun violence after his daughter, Aaryn, was shot three times in Houston.
07.06.20
Remains Of Missing Soldier Vanessa Guillen Positively Identified

Guillen's family attorney confirmed that the remains discovered last week belonged to the missing Fort Hood soldier.
07.06.20
Close