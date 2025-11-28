GRAMMY® AWARD NOMINATED FOR MELVIN CRISPELL III

Source: Eugenia R. Washington / Getty

Grammy® Award nominated singer-songwriter Jason Clayborn and Grammy® Award nominated singer on the rise, Melvin Crispell III, have come together on a dashing new urban inspirational groove entitled, “Whatever It Is” (JayClay Music / Tyscot), which released on all major digital music stores and platforms on November 14, 2025.

“`Whatever It Is’ came from a moment in my life where you feel as if no one sees the hard work you’ve put in,” Clayborn says. “Galatians 6:9 says, `Let us not get weary in well doing for in due season we shall reap if we faint not’. I believe that God allows us to go through things to build us and make us stronger and He knows and sees all but there are times when He wants us to SIT THIS ONE OUT, put it in His hands and He’ll handle WHATEVER IT IS! He controls, knows and sees all. It doesn’t matter if man isn’t acknowledging you. God sees and honors your dedication to Him. When I wrote it, I could only hear one other voice on this song and that was MELVIN CRISPELL III. I called him up and he said, I’m in. He did it super justice. His anointing and giftedness gave this song exactly what was needed. It’s simple, but whatever you’re going through, God candle handle WHATEVER IT IS!”

Consumer Link: https://JasonandMelvin.lnk.to/Whateveritis

Music Video Link: https://youtu.be/ttKi8BnB1Cc

The track was produced by Sean Keys (a musician who’s played behind the likes of Faith Evans and Keke Wyatt) and it was recorded at McKinley Studios in New Orleans, LA. “Sean Keyz is from there and they just have a unique sound,” Clayborn adds. “Mixing that New Orleans Bounce with the Midwest Flava was a win-win for me.”

Jason Clayborn is a veteran singer and songwriter. The Kentucky native began his career as a member of the Righteous Riders hip-hop group in the early 2000s. As a songwriter, he’s written songs for an array of gospel artists including Ricky Dillard and VaShawn Mitchell. He wrote the Billboard No. hit “Better” for Hezekiah Walker and it was nominated for a Grammy® Award in the category of Best Gospel Song/Performance. Clayborn’s choir, The Atmosphere Changers have backed a who’s who in music such as rapper Jack Harlow. He has also scored a number of resounding hits in the worship music genre with Stephen McWhrter as well as solo hits such as “Rapha” which has claimed millions of digital streams.

Melvin Crispell III is the son of renowned gospel songwriter -musician Melvin Crispell Jr. and gospel singer Tunesha Crispell who both died tragically during their son’s teens. An incredible vocalist, Crispell III competed in and won the 9th season of BET’s Sunday Best talent competition which led to a recording deal with RCA Inspiration/Provident. He’s earned two Billboard No. 1 hits with “Wonderful is Your Name” and “Yaweh.” In his short career, he’s also earned four Grammy® Award nominations, including one for the album, Covered Vol. 1.

